Video shows Sidhu Moose Wala’s pet dogs heartbroken after his death, refusing to eat

Screen grab

Unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district shot dead Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday, leaving the country in shock. Fans were shocked and grieving when they learned of his death and tried to make sense of what had transpired.

Also, READ: Lion with bizarre ‘fringe’ mane goes viral, officials at China zoo deny giving haircut

Even the singer's pets, the singer's dogs, are mourning the death of their owner and missing him. Dogs may not be able to convey their emotions verbally, but they do display symptoms of sadness via their body language.

There is a tragic video going viral on social media showing the dejection and despair felt by the Moosewala's dogs. When one dog is whimpering, the other might be seen moping in the corner.

While our canine friends may not completely comprehend death, they recognise the emotional pain of losing a loved one who is no longer a part of their daily routines. Tears and broken heart emojis have been seen all over the internet as a result of the video.

The 28-year-old musician ran in the last Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa, but was beaten by the AAP's Vijay Singla.