The video begins with the Korean girl standing in front of a local sweet shop, preparing to try a plate of Jalebi. She greeted the staff and requested the fried sweet snack. Before taking a bite, she engaged with people nearby to learn more about the dish.

A South Korean girl currently in Pune, India, is documenting her experiences in the country and sharing them online. She first gained popularity for trying Vada Pav for the first time, giving it a "10/10 rating." In her latest food reel, Kelly sampled the popular Indian dessert, Jalebi.

Kelly expressed her enjoyment of the sweet treat, capturing her reaction on camera. "I really like it. I love Jalebi. Wow, this one is really good. I never thought this one is going to be good," she said. "You know, this is like a snack and a little bit sweet," she added.

The now-viral clip then features Kelly introducing herself as being from South Korea and currently living in Pune. She showcased her dish to the viewers and described it as "Really good."

The video was uploaded few days back, and in no-time it has quickly gone viral on Instagram. The clip has garnered over 40,000 views on the social media platform, with many users clicking the like button.

Social media users could not hold their excitement to see the Korean girl eating India's one of the most loved desserts. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Take this art of making jilebi to your country in South Korea."

Another invited her to Delhi to have lunch with her, he said, "I am in Delhi...want to have lunch with you...at India Gate."

"Once come in Haryana ji and see how innocent n pure dabang Haryanvi culture," commented a third user.