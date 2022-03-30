Search icon
Video shows horrific accident in Central Delhi, SUV runs over pedestrian in broad daylight

A 39-year-old mason called Girdhari lost his life in the shocking case of hit-and-run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

A chilling footage has emerged on Wednesday of a hit-and-run incident in Delhi's Janpath area where a speeding, rashly-driven car ran over a man in broad daylight and drove away. Footage captured by CCTV cameras in the Central Delhi area show the SUV speeding after which it runs over a pedestrian, thereby killing him on the spot. The incident took place today morning.

 

 

The 39-year-old man who lost his life in the hit-and-run has been identified as one Girdhari, who was a mason by profession. He was taken to Delhi’s RML hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth told media.

The Parliament Street police station had received information about the accident, as per a senior police officer. DCP Guguloth said that a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police has said that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

