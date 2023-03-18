'Heaven on earth': Video showing mesmerizing view of a train passing by Ranpat waterfall goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people associate Indian Railways with spending time with their families, eating snacks at the railway station, and admiring the breathtaking vistas that we get to see from the trains. And if you enjoy sitting by the window and admiring the scenery outside, you won't want to skip this video shared by the Ministry of Railways. Well, the viral video shows a glimpse of a train passing by Maharashtra’s Ranpat waterfalls. After watching the clip, only one word will come to mind: 'unreal.'



Watch the video here:

Ecstatic!



Mesmerising view of train traversing through Ranpat waterfall near Ukshi, Ratnagiri in Konkan Region. pic.twitter.com/E2KLpm24J7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 17, 2023

“Ecstatic! Mesmerising view of train traversing through Ranpat waterfall near Ukshi, Ratnagiri in Konkan Region,” the Railway Ministry said in the caption of their post.

The video has received over 38,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on Friday. Several viewers were captivated by the video. "Beautiful view," one user said. "The view of a train passing through the Ranpat waterfall near Ukshi, Ratnagiri in the Konkan Region was truly mesmerizing," wrote another. "Konkan Region train routes are beautiful," said a third user.