Video: Physics Wallah live class takes shocking turn as student beats teacher with slipper

In a bizarre and alarming incident that unfolded during a live class on the Physics Wallah app, a student physically assaulted a teacher by striking him with a slipper. The shocking episode, caught on camera and swiftly gone viral, has sparked widespread concern and ignited intense discussions across various social media platforms.

The video footage reveals a teacher conducting a live class when, out of nowhere, a student approaches him with a slipper in hand and aggressively targets the teacher. In a quick defensive move, the teacher manages to evade the attack, but the student persists in his violent actions. Eventually, the student retrieves his slipper and exits the scene.

The motive behind this assault remains a baffling mystery, and the video has been circulating relentlessly on social media platforms ever since the incident occurred.

The video's shocking nature has prompted a flurry of conversations, speculations, and expressions of deep concern from netizens.

One user, commenting on the video, expressed skepticism about the platform's priorities, stating, "They seemed to prioritize profits over education." Another user voiced their profound dismay, declaring, "This is utterly disgraceful."

Physics Wallah, established in 2016 by Alakh Pandey, an educator hailing from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, has played a significant role in education by collaborating with co-founder Prateek Maheshwari to develop the Physics Wallah app. The app was designed specifically to provide invaluable support to students preparing for competitive exams, such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).

While the app has gained widespread acclaim for its educational content and support, this unsettling incident serves as a stark reminder of the unique challenges faced by educators in the digital age.