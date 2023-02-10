'Zindagi ho toh Armaan bhai jaisi': Video of Youtuber Armaan Malik grooving with two pregnant wives goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: On the internet, one can come across a wide range of bizarre things. But we bet this story about a desi YouTuber and his wives will leave you flabbergasted. Yes, you read that right. Armaan Malik's two wives are both pregnant, and he recently made headlines for a video he posted in which he allegedly married for the third time. However, he was only playing a prank on his wives. Now a video of Armaan Malik and his two wives is once again going viral on social media. This time, the three of them can be seen grooving to catchy beats of 'Gym' song.

The viral video begins with Armaan and his pregnant wives Kritika and Payal grooving enthusiastically to the beats of the catchy song. They completely nailed the dance performance, and their coordination was impeccable.

The video was viewed over 78,000 times after it was posted online. Netizens were awestruck and praised their performance in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“Zindagi ho toh armaan bhai jaisi,” expressed an individual. “This is so good!” requested another. “Wow, mazza aagya yaar” commented a third. “Simply superb,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “Wow armaan bhai, cha gaye aap.” “Fantasic, bro,” joined a sixth with a heart emoticon.

Who exactly is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik has over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. He is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers, according to his profile. Armaan's wives, Payal and Kritika, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs go viral on a regular basis.

