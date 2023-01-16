Video of ‘world's most difficult' dance form Zaouli breaks the internet, WATCH

Zaouli dance form/Twitter

Dancing is an art and it would not be wrong to say not many of us cannot master this art form and then there are some dance forms in the world which can be performed only by highly trained people. One such dance form is known as ‘Zaouli’.

A video of the Zaouli dance form has now gone viral on social media and the video has grabbed the attention of millions of social media users for its hard dance steps.

Zaouli dance form a traditional dance of the Guro people of central Ivory Coast. In the video, the dancer can be seen wearing a purple mask, which was designed around the 1950s.

This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world! pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023

The video poster wrote in the caption, "This is the Zaouli dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world!"

The viral video has grabbed around 5 million views so far. In the video, the performer can be seen moving his feet extremely fast, which seems highly impossible to match.

According to UNESCO, the dance is "a tribute to feminine beauty. Zaouli is inspired by two masks: the Blou and the Djela. Its other name, Djela lou Zaouli, means Zaouli, the daughter of Djela. In a single event, the practice brings together sculpture (the mask), weaving (the costume), music (the band and song), and dance."

"Zaouli plays an educational, playful and aesthetic role, contributes to environmental preservation, conveys the cultural identity of its bearers; and it promotes integration and social cohesion."