Video of women dancing in bathrobe goes viral, netizens say 'lacking this kind....', watch

Social media has once again proven its ability to turn everyday moments into viral sensations. A video of a group of women dancing on a rooftop in Switzerland, dressed in towels and bathrobes, has taken Instagram by storm. Shared by users Arishha and Amita Sharma (@arishamitha), the video captures a carefree and spirited moment that has resonated with millions.

Set to the iconic song "Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen" from the movie Phir Hera Pheri, the video features a woman in a black dress holding a cold drink, as others join in the fun, dancing energetically in their bathrobes. Despite most of the women being over 40 years old, their youthful exuberance has made them seem like college students, sparking admiration and nostalgia among viewers. The playful caption, “Saste Nashe in Switzerland,” coupled with the overlay text, “Realising our age is getting serious but our life isn’t,” struck a chord with many.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 54 lakh views and garnering lakhs of likes and shares. Many users commented on the refreshing display of fun and freedom, with one user, Mahi, stating that life truly begins after 40, and everything before that is just research. Another user, Aishwarya, tagged a friend, suggesting they plan a similar adventure for an upcoming bachelor trip.

The video also sparked light-hearted discussions about friendships, with viewers expressing a longing for such carefree moments. One user wrote, "I'm lacking this kind of crazy group in my life," while another commented, "You girls made my day and filled it with laughter."