Video of woman dancing amid speeding cars for Instagram reels goes viral, UP police react, WATCH

A video of a woman dancing amid speeding cars on a busy road has gone viral on social media.

With the growing trend of making reels and shorts, people have resorted to dangerous stunts, risking their lives, in order to gain following and likes on social media.

One such video of a woman dancing amid speeding cars for Instagram reels in going viral on the internet. The video has also garnered the attention of the Uttar Pradesh police.

The video, shared by a user under the name Nishant Sharma, begins with a woman sitting on the rooftop of a car. She then jumps from the car and onto the road. The woman then started dancing on the busy road with the speeding cars coming from behind.

रील बनाने का भूत अब भाभियों और आंटियों को ज्यादा चढ़ रहा है



देखिए VIDEO बीच सड़क पर किस तरीके से ठुमके लगाए जा रहे हैं ,और पीछे से वाहन तेज गति में आ रहे हैं ,गाड़ी की छत से कूद कर सड़क की व्हाइट लाइन भी आउट कर दी! मतलब सीधा रील बनानी है चाहे जान चली जाए? #viralreels pic.twitter.com/wRlonhxO6I August 19, 2024

While sharing the video, the user captioned the post, "Look at the video, how she is dancing in the middle of the road, and vehicles are coming at high speed from behind. She even crossed the white line of the road by jumping from the roof of the car!"

The video, posted on August 19, has gained over two lakh views.

Meanwhile, the official 'X' handle of the police responded to the video and wrote, "Please share the vehicle number, time, date and place for necessary action."

Several users also commented on the post. While some criticised her for making reels on a busy road, some even demanded that there be a ban on making reels in public places.

"There should be a ban on making public reels", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Public nuisance".

A third added, "A very shameful act has been done by her."