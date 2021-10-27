Video of vegetable seller washing coriander in drain water goes viral, WATCH

An alarming video surfaced from Madhya Pradesh where a roadside vegetable seller is recorded by a passer-by dipping bunches of coriander leaves in drain water. The video shows the person dunking bunches of the herb into drain water collected on the road side before stacking them on a sheet on the ground on display for customers.

The viral video is from Bhopal in MP and was shared by a Twitter user called Sudhir Dandotiya. The user also tagged important twitter handles including the District Collector and Police DIG.

The video shows the person washing coriander in drain water while the person behind the camera urges him not to do so. However, the vegetable seller ignores him and continues at his job. Taking not of the matter the district collector of Bhopal has ordered the municipal corporation, the food department and the police to identify the person and investigate the matter.

The district administration took note of the video and now the person seen washing the vegetable with drain water has been booked.

The food department filed an FIR against the vegetable seller at the Hanuman Ganj police station in the city. As per the police station SHO, the person in the video sells vegetables in the Nav Bahar vegetable market in the city. As per police probe, he was not found at his home and his phone was also found to be switched off. The police said, “His address has been traced but he was not found at home and he will be nabbed soon.”