Video of US dad Ricky Pond dancing to Naatu Naatu goes viral amid the song's Oscar win, watch

Well, US dad Ricky Pond shared a video of himself grooving to RRR's superhit song Naatu Naatu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no denying that Naatu Naatu fever is at an all-time peak right now. The long-awaited moment arrived when RRR's song received an Oscar in the original song category at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. And the supporters simply cannot remain calm. The song has made a global impression and is, to put it mildly, a smash hit. While we're on the subject, here's a clip that's making the rounds on the internet. Well, US dad Ricky Pond shared a video of himself grooving to RRR's superhit song Naatu Naatu. Netizens absolutely love the video which was posted on January 15. The viral video has 1 million views. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

In the video, Ricky Pond puts up an energetic dance performance to the beats of Naatu Naatu. He grooved and showcased his super energetic movements to his fans. We simply loved his amazing choreography and are sure you will too.

"@rrrmovie I want to be in the next one please call me! NAATU NAATU again congratulations on your Oscar and music success. Help me tag all that made it what it was" reads the video caption. 

Since being tweeted, the clip has accumulated more than 1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Ricky Pond’s fans and followers praised him in the comments section for his dance performance. 

The following is how Instagram users responded to the video:

"This is beautiful," one user said. "My heart," another said. "Wonderful," said a third. "They are, and they are an excellent choice The song is catchy and makes you want to dance!" said a fourth.

