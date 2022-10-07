Video of ugly fight between women over a seat in Mumbai local is viral; Watch

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: It is extremely difficult to find a seat in the metro, especially during normal office hours. Drained commuters sift through compartments in search of a seat, and once found, they find it difficult to let go. Something similar happened recently in Mumbai's local train. A video of an ugly brawl between few women passengers has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. They can be seen fighting over a seat and one of the commuters captured the entire incident on her phone camera. During the brawl, a female train staff was also injured.

Watch the video here:

The fight took place on Thursday inside a local train running from Thane to Panvel at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai, according to S Katare, Senior Police Inspector of Vashi Railway Station. According to reports, three female passengers on the local train got into an argument over a seat. Soon after, the argument erupted into a brawl between them.

One policewoman who attempted to intervene in the dispute was also injured when some female passengers attacked her. At least three women, including the officer, were injured. Meanwhile, Vashi GRP is investigating the whole incident and a case has been registered.