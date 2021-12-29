Video of tiger hunting a dog in front of wildlife tourists goes viral - WATCH

Ranthambore National Park's YouTube channel posted the video clip on December 28.

A jungle safari allows you to get up close and familiar with nature while also allowing you to see the habitats of animals in the wild. Nothing can compare to the exhilaration of seeing animals in action in the wild. A group of tourists in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park recently discovered that it can occasionally be a nerve-wracking experience when they sighted a tiger on the move near them.

Two jeeps full of tourists and security staff were seen standstill on a forest path within the national park in a video that has gone viral on the internet. The tiger was initially seen from afar by the humans. On the other side of the jeeps, a dog is seen trying to stay hidden from the big cat. However, the predator immediately charges towards the tourists' cars and pounces on the dog. Watch the video here:

Shrieks of shocked tourists can be head in the background. According to a YouTube video uploaded on the park's official channel, the event was reported on Monday morning in Zone-1 of the national park.

Ranthambore National Park's YouTube channel posted the video clip on December 28. Since it was shared, the 22-second video has received over 50,000 views. The predator was identified as a female tiger named Sultana, and unfortunately the dog was killed in the attack, according to officials.