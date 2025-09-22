Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai’s Coastal Road; video shared by Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania goes viral, watch

Police suspect that the wet road due to the downpour in the city, which likely caused the luxury to skid and ram into the divider. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, is physically unharmed. Wht did Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania say?

A high-end Lamborghini lost control and rammed into the divider on Mumbai’s coastal road on Sunday morning. The incident, caught on camera, has now gone viral, raising questions about road safety. The man behind the wheel escaped unhurt in the incident, according to police officials.

Police suspect that the wet road due to the downpour in the city, which likely caused the luxury to skid and ram into the divider. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, is physically unharmed. He, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, was on his way to Colaba when the accident occurred. According to reports, the Lamborghini’s front portion suffered heavy damage and was later towed away.

In the now-viral video, Huracan Lamborghini can be seen speeding on a wet road and crashing into the divider. It spun a couple of times before coming to a halt, as seen in the video.

Watch the video here:



Gautam Singhania shares Lamborghini crash video with concern



The Lamborghini crash video was shared by Gautam Singhania, the Raymond Chairman, who is also a car enthusiast. Singhania raised concerns about the luxury cars and road safety. “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini?” he tweeted.

As soon as Singhania's post went viral, social media users began to weigh in on the accident. Some users blamed the driver for not being cautious enough on the wet roads, and some commented on the luxury car. "This incident seemed to be the driver's fault, given the evident water conditions. Hydroplaning is a real risk in such situations!" reacted a user. "Using the wrong tyres for wet roads is a recipe for disaster. Vehicle owners need to grasp the basics of tyre dynamics, air pressure, speed, and weight to avoid such incidents," added another user. "These roads are not made by Germans for high speed driving certified - Autobahn, that's the irony," commented another user.