Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai’s Coastal Road; video shared by Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania goes viral, watch

OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by private players
How to get Thar on rent in Goa?
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin under USD 0.0024
Karnataka bets on tech to solve India’s looming water crisis
How to track your missing iPhone when ‘Find my iPhone’ is not enabled: 5 Tips
Pakistan Army commits carnage in Waziristan, know about Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, it targets, kills civilians
Massive fight erupts at Aditya Rikhari’s Sahiba concert in Noida, women hit each other, pull hair: Shocking video goes viral
VIRAL
Police suspect that the wet road due to the downpour in the city, which likely caused the luxury to skid and ram into the divider. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, is physically unharmed. Wht did Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania say?
A high-end Lamborghini lost control and rammed into the divider on Mumbai’s coastal road on Sunday morning. The incident, caught on camera, has now gone viral, raising questions about road safety. The man behind the wheel escaped unhurt in the incident, according to police officials.
Police suspect that the wet road due to the downpour in the city, which likely caused the luxury to skid and ram into the divider. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, is physically unharmed. He, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, was on his way to Colaba when the accident occurred. According to reports, the Lamborghini’s front portion suffered heavy damage and was later towed away.
In the now-viral video, Huracan Lamborghini can be seen speeding on a wet road and crashing into the divider. It spun a couple of times before coming to a halt, as seen in the video.
Watch the video here:
Gautam Singhania shares Lamborghini crash video with concern
The Lamborghini crash video was shared by Gautam Singhania, the Raymond Chairman, who is also a car enthusiast. Singhania raised concerns about the luxury cars and road safety. “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini?” he tweeted.
As soon as Singhania's post went viral, social media users began to weigh in on the accident. Some users blamed the driver for not being cautious enough on the wet roads, and some commented on the luxury car. "This incident seemed to be the driver's fault, given the evident water conditions. Hydroplaning is a real risk in such situations!" reacted a user. "Using the wrong tyres for wet roads is a recipe for disaster. Vehicle owners need to grasp the basics of tyre dynamics, air pressure, speed, and weight to avoid such incidents," added another user. "These roads are not made by Germans for high speed driving certified - Autobahn, that's the irony," commented another user.