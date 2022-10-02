Video of Samajwadi Party leader hugging Mahatma Gandhi's statue, crying 'Bapu' goes viral

Screen Grab

On Gandhi Jayanti, we honoured the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. Many prominent figures bowed before Gandhiji. While everything was going on, an old video featuring one of the SP leaders suddenly went viral again. Ghalib Khan, leader of the Samajwadi Party, did something last year that resulted in a video of him going viral on social media back then and today on October 2, 2022.

The acquired information states that Ghalib Khan is observed calling the Gandhiji statue "Bapu-Bapu" while clutching it in both hands. People are amazed and cant belive on their eyes.

Samajwadi Party workers get emotional ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/F1nB95SwGh October 2, 2021

Flowers were presented to the Gandhi monument by SP leaders one by one. Ghalib Khan, a former vice president of the district, walked up to the monument, grasped it with both hands, and cried out, "Bapu." Many SP workers were observed handling him as he was surrounded by them.

A lot of people are having a good time on the internet after watching this video. One user said, “joker of the year.” Another user said, “Ye kya... Bapu ji ke relatives hai kya..? Politics me kuch v.” Another said, ”Shock therepy.”