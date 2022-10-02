Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video of Samajwadi Party leader hugging Mahatma Gandhi's statue, crying 'Bapu' goes viral

The acquired information states that Ghalib Khan is observed calling the Gandhiji statue "Bapu-Bapu" while clutching it in both hands on the statue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Video of Samajwadi Party leader hugging Mahatma Gandhi's statue, crying 'Bapu' goes viral
Screen Grab

On Gandhi Jayanti, we honoured the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. Many prominent figures bowed before Gandhiji. While everything was going on, an old video featuring one of the SP leaders suddenly went viral again. Ghalib Khan, leader of the Samajwadi Party, did something last year that resulted in a video of him going viral on social media back then and today on October 2, 2022. 

Also, READ: Bizarre! Bengaluru man gets 22 lakh repair estimate for his Rs 11 lakh car

The acquired information states that Ghalib Khan is observed calling the Gandhiji statue "Bapu-Bapu" while clutching it in both hands. People are amazed and cant belive on their eyes.

Flowers were presented to the Gandhi monument by SP leaders one by one. Ghalib Khan, a former vice president of the district, walked up to the monument, grasped it with both hands, and cried out, "Bapu." Many SP workers were observed handling him as he was surrounded by them.

A lot of people are having a good time on the internet after watching this video.  One user said, “joker of the year.” Another user said, “Ye kya... Bapu ji ke relatives hai kya..? Politics me kuch v.” Another said, ”Shock therepy.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.