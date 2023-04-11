Search icon
Video of RCB fangirl crying hysterically during LSG match goes viral, watch

In the viral video, the RCB fangirl can be seen crying inconsolably after RCB were defeated by LSG in a thrilling encounter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

In today’s age of social media it has become quite easy to become famous and we have seen it in IPL over the years that some girls become instantly famous on the internet. Something similar happened during Royal Challengers Bangalore match against Lucknow Supergiants on Monday as videos and photos of an RCB fangirl crying during the match went viral on social media. The girl can be seen crying inconsolably after RCB were defeated by LSG in a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis-led RCB were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. According to reports, skipper Faf was fined Rs 12 lakhs for the offence.

On the other hand, LSG’s fast bowler Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct as he threw the helmet on the ground after hitting the winning run. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
