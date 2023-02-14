Video of Rajasthan girl's amazing batting goes viral, here's how Sachin, Jay Shah reacted (Photo: Screengrab)

A video of a young girl from Rajasthan hitting some cracking shots has gone viral on social media. This comes right after the auction of Women's Premier League 2023 on Monday. Netizens have reposted the video tagging BCCI secretary Jay Shah and President of Rajasthan Cricket Association Vaibhav Gahlot.

The young girl can be seen in the video playing cricket with boys with amazing batting. The video reached Jay Shah and he couldn't resist posting the video praising the girl, saying that the future of women’s Cricket is in good hands.

He captioned the video, “Amazed by the young girl's cricket skills & passion for the game! I'm glad to see that the future of Women's Cricket is in good hands. Let us work together to empower our young athletes so that they can become future game changers.”

Amazed by the young girl's cricket skills & passion for the game! I'm glad to see that the future of Women's Cricket is in good hands. Let us work together to empower our young athletes so that they can become future game changers GirlsInCricket FutureStars @wplt20 @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Bw5yv151wI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 14, 2023

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has also reacted to the video saying, "Really enjoyed your batting". Sharing the video, he wrote, "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting."

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. CricketTwitter WPL @wplt20



(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

Here's how netizens reacted to the video:

She looks like female version of SKY — Nagaraju (@NagarajuNLV) February 14, 2023

@mipaltan sign her next year — Prajakta Gharpure (@prajigharpure09) February 14, 2023

The effect of the WPL auction can be clearly seen on social media platforms. Now only time will tell what WPL brings out for the inspiring fans. Women's premier league is all set to commence its inaugural edition on March 6.

