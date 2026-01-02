FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Video of Radhika Merchant in elegant cream kurta set during Dwarkadhish temple visit with Anant, Mukesh Ambani goes viral, Watch

Video of Radhika Merchant in an elegant cream kurta during Dwarkadhish temple visit with Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani goes viral as family welcomes 2026 with prayers.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Ambani family begins 2026 with temple visit

As India stepped into 2026, the Ambani family marked the beginning of the New Year with prayers and quiet devotion. Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat to seek blessings. 

Radhika Merchant’s elegant temple look goes viral

Radhika Merchant wore a minimal cream kurta paired with a matching dupatta, complemented by cropped red pants that added a subtle touch of colour to the outfit. Her look was completed with a no-makeup appearance and hair styled in a simple half-tie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Clips of Radhika walking alongside Anant Ambani inside the temple quickly went viral, with netizens praising her calm presence and refined style. Many social media users described her look as graceful, serene, and refreshing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anant and Mukesh Ambani’s traditional attire

Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also embraced classic Indian ethnic wear for the visit. Anant chose a vibrant blue kurta set. Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, opted for a cream and brown ethnic ensemble.

