A video has gone viral showing a luxury Porsche 911 Carrera being driven on a potholed road in India, fueling a debate around luxury cars in India.

A video has gone viral showing a luxury Porsche 911 Carrera being driven on a potholed road in India, fueling a debate around luxury cars in India. An auto enthusiast shared the video on social media platform X which was viewed, liked and commented on by many viewers.

What made the video more interesting was the struggle the expensive luxury car was going through while being driven on a rough and bumpy road.

Porsche 911 on a messed-up road

The video shows a low-slung car navigating a rough, potholed road alongside an under-construction flyover. The car carefully makes its way over the muddy, uneven surface before finally reaching a smoother patch and accelerating.

The viewers reacted harshly to what was shown in the video. Some pointed out that the owner of the Porsche had to struggle hard to drive on the poor roads and some even went harsher by highlighting that even after paying Rs 36 lakh in road tax roads haven't improved and they were forced to drive luxury cars on such roads.

However, the original intention of the video was completely different. It was made in collaboration with Porsche India to highlight the ability of the car to be driven even in harshest of roads. The man driving the car was automotive veteran and editor of evo India magazine, Sirish Chandran, who shared the video on his Instagram account.

Reactions

“Driving slowly is also a skill to be mastered if you want to survive in India. Testing its survival ability is exactly why we took the new 911 on a road trip through India. Result? Not one puncture. Not one scratch. Not one rattle. Not one warning light. We put the 911 Carrera through everything we could find from Delhi to Pune and she survived,” he wrote in the post.

The video surprised many social media users. “Driving in India is not for the faint hearted. It's like playing a video game with our lives at stake. Scary. But very Indian,” said one of them.

“Driving anything in India is not for beginners,” replied another user after Chandran stated in the video that driving a 911 in India “is not for beginners”.