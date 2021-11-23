Video of poisonous black cobra drinking water from a glass goes viral - WATCH

Snakes are believed to be the world's most dangerous reptiles. Because they are so lethal, even a slight run-in with them can be fatal. What would happen if you were to come face to face with a snake, especially a black cobra? Obviously, you will begin rushing from place to place in order to protect yourself. A video of a guy offering water to the hazardous Black Neck Spitting Cobra in a glass is becoming viral on social media recently. People's minds were awestruck after the video was posted.

The individual who was recording the video can be seen carrying a glass of water in his hand in the video that went viral. A black cobra can be seen fairly near to him at the same moment. Everyone is taken aback when they see this video. You can see how dangerous the snake appears in the video.

Despite the fact that the snake did not harm the guy while drinking water, it might also be noted that this is a ‘black-necked’ spitting cobra in the video, one of the most lethal serpents. Even if it hisses, its poison has the ability to sedate anyone in a matter of seconds. Check out the video here:

Some users were startled by this video, while others had unusual reactions after watching it. This fascinating python video was uploaded on the royal pythons Instagram feed with the caption that reads, “This is amazing!! Thirsty Black-necked spitting cobra”.

This video, which was posted about a week ago, has already had over 1 lakh 23 thousand views and steadily increasing with more than 70 comments. One user wrote, “Who knew watching snakes drink water could be a relaxing thing to watch” while another one wrote,” Beautiful animal and amazingly calm and confident!”