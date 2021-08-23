Video of pink dolphins swimming in ocean goes VIRAL, leaves netizens amused

In a video uploaded on Twitter, which has gone viral, a couple of rare pink dolphins can be seen swimming across the ocean.

The video, which has now been watched by over 65,000 times on Twitter, was posted by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. According to media reports, the rare pink dolphin in the video was spotted in the waters of the Do Son beach area in Hai Phong City of Vietnam.

If you haven't seen a pink dolphin

The viral video of the pink dolphin has now been shared over 900 times by Twitter users, most of who have stated that they have never seen a dolphin in this colour before. Many people also thought that this is an anomaly, and pink dolphins don’t actually exist.

Though extremely rare in nature, pink dolphins, commonly known as the Amazon River dolphins can be found in the Amazon and Orinoco river basins across several countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela.

This type of dolphins is also called boto, which is a part of the toothed whale family. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in 2008, has termed this species as being data deficient, as there is not much information regarding its population.

Most of the population of the pink dolphins now exist in captivity in Venezuela, and are extremely difficult to train. These dolphins have a high mortality rate and are expected to get extinct soon due to loss of natural habitat and entanglement in fishing lines.