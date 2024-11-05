In the video, the Pakistani man is shown placing his hand inside the tiger's open mouth and holding this risky position for several seconds.

A recent video shared by a Pakistani digital creator has sparked significant outrage on Instagram. The clip, which has gone viral, features content creator Nouman Hassan placing his hand inside the mouth of a chained tiger, an act many viewers consider reckless and irresponsible. The incident has drawn widespread attention and condemnation on social media.

In the video, the creator captions it, “My Tiger Rocky is Very Friendly,” seemingly aiming to highlight his connection with the wild animal. However, this portrayal of “affection” has shocked viewers, who are now questioning the creator's judgment and his regard for animal welfare.

In the video, the Pakistani man is shown placing his hand inside the tiger's open mouth and holding this risky position for several seconds. The tiger, which is chained and appears subdued, remains motionless during the encounter. However, many viewers have voiced their concerns about the dangers associated with such stunts.

The post faced immediate backlash, as users inundated the comment section with their disapproval. One user criticized the video, stating, “This is unacceptable,” while another remarked, “This is what I call stupidity at its peak.” A third user expressed, “There’s no need to do this to gain a few followers.”

This is not the first time Hassan has faced criticism for his interactions with wild animals. In a previous video, he was seen casually riding on the back of a large tiger in an open area, which also triggered outrage among viewers. Many users condemned the creator for endorsing what they perceived as irresponsible and dangerous behavior, especially concerning wild animals.

This is not the first instance of a Pakistani influencer receiving criticism for their interactions with wild animals. A few months ago, another content creator, Mian Saqib, faced similar backlash after sharing a video in which he was “embraced” by a lioness.

Saqib’s video, similar to Hassan’s, provoked anger among viewers who believed the interaction was staged and posed safety risks, intensifying the ongoing discussion about animal welfare on social media.