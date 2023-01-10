Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video of Pakistani couple rocking dance performance on Beedi Jalaile goes viral, WATCH

In the video a Pakistani couple can be seen rocking the dance floor in the hugely popular song from the 2006 film Omkara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Video of Pakistani couple rocking dance performance on Beedi Jalaile goes viral, WATCH
Pakistani couple sets dance floor on fire/Instagram

The Instagram reels of people dancing to popular Bollywood songs often go viral within hours on social media and now a video which has gone viral is of a Pakistani couple dancing their hearts out to hit Bollywood number ‘Beedi Jalaile’.

The video was shared by a Pakistani wedding photographer and it is too good to be missed.

The fantastic video was shared by a page called Signature by Bilal Ijaz and in the video a Pakistani couple can be seen rocking the dance floor in the hugely popular song from the 2006 film Omkara. The woman is wearing a sharara, while the man is sporting a kurta pajama. The chemistry and grace of the couple is too good and this has been noticed by netizens too.

"What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor," reads the caption of the post.

The video has got a massive 3.2 million views so far.

‘Beedi Jalaile’ is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.