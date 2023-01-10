Video of Pakistani couple rocking dance performance on Beedi Jalaile goes viral, WATCH

Pakistani couple sets dance floor on fire/Instagram

The Instagram reels of people dancing to popular Bollywood songs often go viral within hours on social media and now a video which has gone viral is of a Pakistani couple dancing their hearts out to hit Bollywood number ‘Beedi Jalaile’.

The video was shared by a Pakistani wedding photographer and it is too good to be missed.

The fantastic video was shared by a page called Signature by Bilal Ijaz and in the video a Pakistani couple can be seen rocking the dance floor in the hugely popular song from the 2006 film Omkara. The woman is wearing a sharara, while the man is sporting a kurta pajama. The chemistry and grace of the couple is too good and this has been noticed by netizens too.

"What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor," reads the caption of the post.

The video has got a massive 3.2 million views so far.

‘Beedi Jalaile’ is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh.