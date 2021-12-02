Video of officer shouting at visa applicant goes viral, Indian consulate takes action - WATCH

ˇ

Many videos of people losing their cool over trivial issues circulate the internet but none involve the Consulate General of India. Recently, a video went viral where an officer was seen yelling at a visa applicant at the Indian consulate in New York that has prompted the Consulate General of India, New York to take action.

The incident took place on November 24 where an Indian woman had gone to get her visa processed in New York after learning that her father had passed away a day before. After she submitted her application, an officer told her to take her money and leave. He said, "Just keep your money and go out."

When asked if there was a problem with the paperwork or any document was missing, the officer refused to answer the woman. Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on phone by the person who was accompanying the woman, who was also told that the camera was not allowed inside the consulate.

Take a look at the video:

Disgusting rude behaviour by an Indian consulate officer in New York towards a woman applying for a visa to perform the last rites of her father. Who does he think he is. He's a govt SERVANT hired to serve Indians not screw Indians. @IndianEmbassyUS @IndiainNewYork @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/dLle0LPhIP — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) November 26, 2021

After the video went viral, the Consulate General has promised to further investigate the matter. They said, "We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guideline of public functioning. The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the officer."

It was later informed that visas were issued to those two individuals who were initially refused the same. "Visas were issued to the applicants expeditiously. Full facts in the case, including the conduct of all parties involved, are being reviewed by the Consul General. We remain committed to efficient and courteous consular services at all times, as we have been delivering these through the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19," the Consulate said.