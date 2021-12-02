Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2922203
HomeViral

Video of officer shouting at visa applicant goes viral, Indian consulate takes action - WATCH

Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on phone by the person who was accompanying the woman and later on action was taken

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 02:40 PM IST

Video of officer shouting at visa applicant goes viral, Indian consulate takes action - WATCH
ˇ

Many videos of people losing their cool over trivial issues circulate the internet but none involve the Consulate General of India. Recently, a video went viral where an officer was seen yelling at a visa applicant at the Indian consulate in New York that has prompted the Consulate General of India, New York to take action. 

The incident took place on November 24 where an Indian woman had gone to get her visa processed in New York after learning that her father had passed away a day before. After she submitted her application, an officer told her to take her money and leave. He said, "Just keep your money and go out."

When asked if there was a problem with the paperwork or any document was missing, the officer refused to answer the woman. Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on phone by the person who was accompanying the woman, who was also told that the camera was not allowed inside the consulate. 

cre_Trending

Take a look at the video: 

After the video went viral, the Consulate General has promised to further investigate the matter. They said, "We have taken note of the complaint. The Consulate maintains the highest standards of public service. This particular incident does not reflect either its norms or its guideline of public functioning. The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the officer."

It was later informed that visas were issued to those two individuals who were initially refused the same. "Visas were issued to the applicants expeditiously. Full facts in the case, including the conduct of all parties involved, are being reviewed by the Consul General. We remain committed to efficient and courteous consular services at all times, as we have been delivering these through the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19," the Consulate said.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.