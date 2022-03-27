Video of MS Dhoni showing off his football skills during IPL 2022 opener goes viral -WATCH

The fans of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders watching yesterday's season opener of IPL 2022 were in for another vintage moment. Amid the low-scoring contest at the Wankhede stadium, MS Dhoni’s football skills won over Twitterverse.

MS Dhoni’s football moves amid the match after Ajinkya Rahane missed a shot off a good length delivery has left netizens swooning.

In the match eventually won by KKR, fans spotted MS Dhoni scoring unbeaten 50 runs from 38 balls in his vintage style. But what was more alluring was to watch Dhoni showcase his remarkable football skills during the KKR innings.

The fifth ball of the fourth over by Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane saw the latter miss a good-length delivery outside off-stump. While Rahane missed the shot, behind the stumps MS Dhoni juggled the ball with his foot like a pro football player.

Amazed fans on Twitter reacted to the move with mixed reactions. A Twitter user wrote, “Dhoni playing football with cricket.” Another one said, “Because football is his first love.”

One Twitterati remembered old times saying, “Ravi Shastri, Mayanti Langer, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane. It's 2013 again...”.

A commenter linked MS Dhoni’s football move to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

What do you think about this vintage style of MS Dhoni?

