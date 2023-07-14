Headlines

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

The pair, who enjoyed good relations, had an argument after consuming alcohol and Jawahar Patel allegedly assaulted Gulab Kol before urinating on his ears, said Police.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Two people have been arrested after a video purporting to show a man urinating on another was widely circulated on social media, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in the district's Jugail area on July 11.

The pair, who enjoyed good relations, had an argument after consuming alcohol and Jawahar Patel allegedly assaulted Gulab Kol before urinating on his ears, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said.

As the victim was drunk, he did not realise what had happened. However, someone shot a video of the incident that was later circulated on social media, he said.

Kol has lodged a complaint in this regard and an FIR is being registered, Singh said.

Patel and his accomplice have been arrested, he added.

The incident follows the arrest of Pravesh Shukla in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly urinating on Dashmat Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community.

(Also Read: Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?)

 

 

