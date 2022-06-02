Search icon
Video of man sleeping comfortably with 2 pythons leaves netizens amazed

This viral video reveals a man sleeping while two big Burmese pythons (yellow in colour) slither across his body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

Picture courtesy: Instagram

People on the internet are constantly uploading footage of their pet animals. From a Kuwait woman carrying her pet lioness in her arms like a baby to a pet parrot asking for 'chai,' social media is flooded with videos and photographs of pets. A frightening video of pet pythons went viral recently. The reptile is feared due of its poison, and the sight of its flicking tongue may send shivers down people's nerves. However, some 'brave' animal lovers keep snakes as pets.

This viral video reveals a man sleeping while two big Burmese pythons (yellow in colour) slither across his body. The serpents, on the other hand, are only observed crawling around without hurting him.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post

 

An Instagram account called ‘snakebytestv shared this video with caption that reads, "Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can't be the only one". So far, the video has crossed over 16 lakh views and more than 26,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented their reaction. One user wrote, "Wow... How can u chill like that". Another said, "Umm they sizing you up to eat you .... I know you remember Steve Erwin I think that was his name !! The animal man!"

Brian Barczyk, a wildlife expert from Michigan, manages the Instagram page that posted the video. Barczyk is passionate about teaching all animal enthusiasts about reptiles.

