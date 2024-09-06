Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections

'Gauti bhai is very....': Rishabh Pant reveals big change in dressing room after Rahul Dravid's departure

'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

Mukesh Ambani set to challenge Adani, ITC with his Rs 3900 crore plan for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Gauti bhai is very....': Rishabh Pant reveals big change in dressing room after Rahul Dravid's departure

'Gauti bhai is very....': Rishabh Pant reveals big change in dressing room after Rahul Dravid's departure

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

'Wants to destroy...': UP school principal expels 5-year-old for bringing non-veg biryani

7 animals that played key role in ancient wars

7 animals that played key role in ancient wars

AI replaces Thalapathy Vijay with Captain Vijayakanth in The Greatest of All Time

AI replaces Thalapathy Vijay with Captain Vijayakanth in The Greatest of All Time

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

HomeViral

Viral

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch

As the clip unfolds, the giant alligator approaches with its jaws wide open, and Gillette calmly extends his arm to feed it.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

Video of man feeding massive alligator with bare hands leaves internet terrified, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A video of a man fearlessly feeding a massive alligator with his bare hands has gone viral, leaving the internet both horrified and fascinated. Shared by wildlife biologist and conservationist Christopher Gillette, the video captures the heart-stopping moment as the man offers a turkey leg to the enormous predator in a small pond, using nothing but his hands.

As the clip unfolds, the giant alligator approaches with its jaws wide open, and Gillette calmly extends his arm to feed it. In a matter of seconds, the alligator snaps its powerful jaws around the turkey leg, devouring it with ease. Despite the dangerous proximity, Gillette remains composed throughout, showing no fear in the face of the enormous reptile.

Watch

 

 

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with viewers amazed by Gillette’s bravery but also concerned about the risks involved. One user commented, “This guy has nerves of steel! I could never get close to an alligator like that,” while another wrote, “Why risk your life like this? It's terrifying just to watch!” Others admired his calm demeanor, but still expressed worry, with one remarking, “This could go wrong so quickly. I hope nobody else tries this.”

With over seven lakh views and counting, the video has ignited discussions about the fine line between fascination and danger when interacting with wild animals. While Gillette is an experienced handler, many are questioning the extreme nature of the stunt, urging caution for those watching.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

'Don't become like me...': Why Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said this to a 12-year-old

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

Did Babar Azam announce Test retirement following Pakistan’s series loss to Bangladesh? Know truth here

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates Musheer Khan’s century in Duleep Trophy with famous MS Dhoni biopic dialogue

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

Sexual offenders in Tamil cinema may be banned, actors' union proposes strict measures after Malayalam cinema scandal

Sexual offenders in Tamil cinema may be banned, actors' union proposes strict measures after Malayalam cinema scandal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement