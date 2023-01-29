Search icon
Video of man carrying specially-abled friend on his back to watch SRK's Pathaan goes viral

Well, a video of a man taking his specially-abled friend from Bihar to West Bengal on his back to let him watch SRK’s newest release has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan was expected to have a record-breaking weekend after earning unprecedented figures in its first three days. The movie's earnings on Saturday, January 28, were in the range of Rs 51 to Rs 53 crore, bringing the four-day total to Rs 217 crore nett in India. Pathaan's global gross has surpassed Rs 400 billion in the meantime. The movie continues to earn massive sums of money, proving its status as one of SRK's biggest box office successes. There is no disputing that SRK's comeback movie is already a global sensation.

The enormous fan base that SRK has is nothing new. You may be wondering why we are talking about this all of sudden. Well, a video of a man taking his specially-abled friend from Bihar to West Bengal on his back to let him watch SRK’s newest release has gone crazy viral on the internet. Yes, we are not joking! 

Halim Hoque, a user on Twitter, posted the now-viral video. In the viral video, a man can be seen carrying his friend on his back who is specially disabled. "A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend's shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal," reads the video caption.

This video was shared on January 25. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than 98,000 people. Netizens were quite emotional after watching the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comment box. 

Take a look at some of the reactions below:
In the comments section, one person said, Aisi deewangi dekhi nhi kahin." A second person added, "SRK ke true fans" "This is so emotional," said a third.

