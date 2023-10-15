Video of little girl dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli is too cute to miss, watch

A charming viral video on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. Featuring an adorable young dancer grooving to the Nepali hit "Badal Barsa Bijuli," this heartwarming performance has left viewers captivated by its cuteness and innocence.

In a heartwarming and enchanting journey through the world of social media, a viral video has captured the hearts of countless viewers. The video features an endearing performance by a young child, who takes center stage, dancing joyously to the infectious beats of the trending Nepali track, "Badal Barsa Bijuli." The performance is brimming with cuteness and genuine joy, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a dose of happiness.

Shared on Instagram by the user @surajbhosale1010, the video showcases a young girl dancing at a Ganpati pandal to the tune of "Badal Barsa Bijuli." The internet has been captivated by this tiny dancer, whose charming and innocent dance moves have left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

The post was originally shared on October 4 and has since garnered a staggering 830k likes, with the numbers continuing to climb. Not only has it received an outpouring of likes, but it has also attracted a plethora of comments from users across the web, all expressing their admiration for the adorable dance performance.

Here's what people are saying about this delightful dance to "Badal Barsa Bijuli":

One viewer commented, "She is so incredibly cute."

Another user exclaimed, "This is, without a doubt, the most adorable reel I've ever seen on Instagram."

Yet another user simply stated, "She is undeniably cute."

A fourth person expressed, "This performance is nothing short of perfect."

A fifth commenter shared their sentiments, saying, "Wow, may God bless this little bacha."