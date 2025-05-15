While some viewers burst into laughter, many animal lovers felt that something seemed off about this viral video.

We are living in the age of AI and viral content where people can barely differentiate between real and unreal. Social media platforms today are flooded with AI-produced videos that leave people amazed, stunned or confused. From cute dog viral clips to bizarre snake videos, nothing’s left new, but a recent viral video of a lion and man skydiving together takes the craze to another level.

As skydiving is getting popular day by day, a heart-wrenching video of a man sitting on a lion and skydiving is making rounds on the internet. While the clip continues to attract millions of views, it seemed so unreal because of the lion's unmoving facial expression that many confused internet users questioned its authenticity if it is real or AI-generated.

The video was originally shared by Instagram handle 'travelling.shillong' on May 9, and within a week it has surpassed 2 million views. “Lion Takes the Leap of Faith!”, reads the caption.

Watch

While some viewers burst into laughter, many animal lovers felt that something seemed off about this viral video. The internet also seemed unhappy as they described it as torture on the poor animal. However, there were people who thoroughly enjoyed that clip of the lion and man embracing this new experience.

“Ridiculous things humans do to satisfy their souls! NOT COOL and unfair to the poor animal,” an angry user wrote.

“We got a skydiving lion before GTA 6,” another user made a lighthearted joke.

“At least give him a helmet, maybe he’s unable to breathe,” a third user wrote while showing concern towards the lion.

“His friends won’t believe him,” another user commented.

“The number of people who can't identify this as AI-generated is concerning,” another user said.

Also read: Samay Raina catches up with Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, Tanmay Bhat,... after a long hiatus following India's Got Latent controversy