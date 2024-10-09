Video of leopard trying to enter safari bus after leaping through window goes viral, watch

The now-viral video shows the wild cat at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park attempting to jump onto the safari bus.

In a surprising incident at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, tourists on a safari were taken aback when a leopard suddenly jumped onto the window of their bus.

A video of the exhilarating encounter, which has since gone viral on social media, showed the leopard attempting to put its head through the window, prompting passengers to shout and scream in fear. The unexpected encounter left those on board feeling both terrified and amazed.

The leopard later tried to jump on top of the bus. However, the driver moved the vehicle forward and the big cat returned to its habitat.

Come face-to-face with leopards in its near-natural habitat at Bannerghatta Biological Park #Bengaluru. Its the only safari in #India!! Visit soon, except Tuesdays, before they come visit an enclave near you pic.twitter.com/eS7FZaKR0N — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) October 6, 2024

Officials reported that the incident occurred on Sunday during a safari when the driver stopped to provide a closer look at the wildlife. Suddenly, the leopard jumped onto the bus, and the tourists captured the moment on camera.

Talking about the incident, an official said, "The tourists were shocked and frightened initially, but soon they were mesmerized to see the animal. The leopard's unexpected appearance created a brief moment of panic, but the tourists regained their composure and enjoyed the rare sighting. Since all the safari vehicles had mesh windows, they (tourists) were all safe. No one was hurt."

Meanwhile, in June, Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre inaugurated the leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park and instructed officials to offer saplings to visitors at discounted prices.

Khandre emphasised that while zoos are recognized for their wildlife care, they should also serve as centers of knowledge in addition to providing entertainment.

During the inauguration of several development projects, including the leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park, which is considered South India's first and largest, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that while visitors enjoy observing wildlife, they should also be educated about at least ten types of trees. He emphasised the importance of providing information to help them recognise the various tree species present in the park.