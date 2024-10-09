Twitter
Video of leopard trying to enter safari bus after leaping through window goes viral, watch

'October 7 will never happen again': Israel Foreign Ministry vows to 'hunt' every terrorist

Malayalam actor T P Madhavan passes away at 88

This flop film had 5 stars, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji; earned only…

Bangladesh Skipper Shanto takes a dig at India speedster Mayank Yadav ahead of 2nd T20i

Viral

Video of leopard trying to enter safari bus after leaping through window goes viral, watch

The now-viral video shows the wild cat at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park attempting to jump onto the safari bus.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Video of leopard trying to enter safari bus after leaping through window goes viral, watch
In a surprising incident at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, tourists on a safari were taken aback when a leopard suddenly jumped onto the window of their bus.

A video of the exhilarating encounter, which has since gone viral on social media, showed the leopard attempting to put its head through the window, prompting passengers to shout and scream in fear. The unexpected encounter left those on board feeling both terrified and amazed.

The leopard later tried to jump on top of the bus. However, the driver moved the vehicle forward and the big cat returned to its habitat.

Officials reported that the incident occurred on Sunday during a safari when the driver stopped to provide a closer look at the wildlife. Suddenly, the leopard jumped onto the bus, and the tourists captured the moment on camera.

Talking about the incident, an official said, "The tourists were shocked and frightened initially, but soon they were mesmerized to see the animal. The leopard's unexpected appearance created a brief moment of panic, but the tourists regained their composure and enjoyed the rare sighting. Since all the safari vehicles had mesh windows, they (tourists) were all safe. No one was hurt."

Meanwhile, in June, Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre inaugurated the leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park and instructed officials to offer saplings to visitors at discounted prices.

Khandre emphasised that while zoos are recognized for their wildlife care, they should also serve as centers of knowledge in addition to providing entertainment.

During the inauguration of several development projects, including the leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park, which is considered South India's first and largest, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that while visitors enjoy observing wildlife, they should also be educated about at least ten types of trees. He emphasised the importance of providing information to help them recognise the various tree species present in the park.

 

