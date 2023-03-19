Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals

Leopard crosses Pakisatan border, enters India| Photo: ANI

A leopard was seen crossing the Indo-Pak border and entering the Indian territory in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of the Samba district. The locals have been alerted by the Border Security Forces (BSF). The leopard entering India from Pakistan was caught on camera and the video gained a lot of reaction on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.



Soon, Twitter was filled with quirky reactions with many users welcoming “this kind of cross-border intrusion”. A Twitter wrote, “These kind of cross-border intrusions are welcome.”

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border.



(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Zii349MdW4 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Another user quoted a famous song from a Hindi movie “Panchi, nadiyan, pawan ke jhonke… koi sarhad na inhe roke”.

