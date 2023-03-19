Search icon
Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals

Leopard crosses Indo-Pak border in Ramgarh of Samba district and enters India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals
Leopard crosses Pakisatan border, enters India| Photo: ANI

A leopard was seen crossing the Indo-Pak border and entering the Indian territory in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of the Samba district. The locals have been alerted by the Border Security Forces (BSF).  The leopard entering India from Pakistan was caught on camera and the video gained a lot of reaction on social media. The administration asked people to remain alert in the wake of the incident.


Soon, Twitter was filled with quirky reactions with many users welcoming “this kind of cross-border intrusion”. A Twitter wrote, “These kind of cross-border intrusions are welcome.”

Another user quoted a famous song from a Hindi movie “Panchi, nadiyan, pawan ke jhonke… koi sarhad na inhe roke”.

Read: Can you spot the hidden number in THIS optical illusion?

 

