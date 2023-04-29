'Yahi to rona hai, muje angrezi nahi aati aur aapko..' : Video of lawyer and judge arguing over use of hindi goes viral

screengrab

Viral video: English culture is prevalent in corporate settings. However, it has gradually gained acceptance in government departments as well. It is getting increasingly difficult for Hindi speakers to find job in such circumstances. A similar incident occurred recently in court when a lawyer refused to file a petition in English and argued with the judge. The video of the same is making rounds on the internet and it has sparked a debate online.

Watch the clip here:

In this court footage, the judge says in English, "You have filed again in Hindi. I'm not fluent in Hindi. The lawyer responds, "Sir, this is the only complaint that even I couldn't understand English." The judge responded, "I will deny your petition." "Sir reject is a full bench, Hindi has the support of the entire bench." said the barrister. On this, the judge stated, "Your case is over; I have called the next case." The lawyer responds, "Sir, the rule is to proceed after listening. There is no rule that says you can't move on without listening. Even today, all of the judges in the Patna High Court are listening. Huzoor is now requesting the translation. The translation department has been here since before the country's independence. We and our client each receive a portion of their compensation. What is the point of asking Huzoor for translation? I am speaking truthfully. We are unable to provide English translation since Huzoor has requested it. We are displaying a Division Bench order, and the order should be passed in light of it."

Shalini Kumawat shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Advocate's love for Hindi will win your heart, Vakil sahab we are impressed'

The clip, needless to mention, went viral on the internet. It has garnered more than 1.1 million views in really no time. Netizens praised the lawyer for his brave stand in defense of the Hindi language in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“You nailed it, advocate sab..” posted an individual. Another added, “Big thing in India... Lawyer is lit .” “Tons of respect for you vakil sahab,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Honorable Rijiju Sir Request you to please instruct all judges to honor and accept all submissions written in Hindi.” “Vakil sahab has won hearts of many with his logical arguement.. kudos,” wrote a fifth.