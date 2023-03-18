'Not for the faint-hearted': Video of komodo dragon swallowing entire deer within seconds goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Survival of the fittest is not just a statement; it is a natural rule. Predators hunting prey is common, but this video of a komodo dragon gulping an entire deer may take your breath away. The footage, posted on Instagram by @animals_powers, shows the reptile quickly swallowing its prey. The incident's location has not been revealed, but we can promise you that the horrific visual will give you goosebumps.

The now-viral footage depicts a komodo dragon chasing and swallowing a deer. The Komodo dragon first attacks the deer with its sharp as a razor jaw. The deer appears helpless and unable to protect itself. The Komodo dragon swiftly dominates the smaller animal and consumes it in no time.

Videos of komodo dragons swallowing small animals such as rabbits are frequent, but this one of a reptile swallowing a complete deer is quite unusual. The video gave us and the rest of the internet shivers. Netizens also made a lot of comments showing concern about the digestive capabilities of a komodo dragon.

Here's how people responded to the frightening video:

"What kind of digestive juice is in there, sulfuric? Has to be strong to dissolve all that, bones, hooves....," one person joked. "Those things don't mess around," said another. "Komodo dragon doesn't care!" exclaimed a third. "That is how God intended it. So, people, be cautious. You can also be his tasty dinner. Just keep away from the wild animals," a fourth said.