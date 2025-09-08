Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'

The viral clip shows a group of students from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology dancing in a corridor, while someone records their performance.

A video of a Karnataka engineering college student's performing Bharatnatyam to the Hanuman Chalisa oin the rain has become the talk of the town.

The video, posted by Prarthana Rao on Instagram, has garnered over 4.8 million views so far.

The viral clip shows a group of students from Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology dancing in a corridor, while someone records their performance.

The text on the video read, “POV: Rain can’t stop your team from performing.''

“When Indradev has plans, but you don't stop dancing,” the caption of the post reads.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Rain may have added grace to the performance, but dancing in it is never easy, especially with classical forms where every grounded step demands balance on a slippery stage. Well done guys.

Another user said, ''No offence, but when I saw girls dancing I was okay, but just when I spotted a guy dancing amidst them I was amazed ....... Boys doing classical.''

A third user commented, ''The fact that the girl in a white kurti took a risk and jumped high on the slippery ground and still managed to land without slipping is showing her dedication to her art.''

Also read: Viral video: Son throws surprise party for father who completed MBA at 52: 'This one's so cute'