Video of J&K man being denied room at Delhi hotel goes viral

The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website.

A video has gone viral on social media wherein a person is purportedly being denied a hotel reservation in Delhi because his identification card is from Jammu & Kashmir.

The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website. In the video, a woman employee at the hotel reception seems to not letting the man check-in even after he shows her his valid identity proof, including Aadhaar Card. The woman can also be seen making a call to her senior.

The man asked the reason for denying the accommodation in the hotel, to which, the employee replied they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate Kashmiri residents in the hotel.

The video was shared by Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Khuehami called it an "impact of The Kashmir Files".

"Impact of #KashmirFiles on the ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime," he tweeted.

After the incident, the Delhi Police issued a clarification in a series of tweets and said that they did not give any such directions to the hotels in Delhi.

"A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. Reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police... no such direction has been given... willful misrepresentation can attract penal action," Delhi Police tweeted.

A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police.

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.(1/3)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022

"Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," the Delhi Police further said.

The Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform soon after the video went viral.