FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest communication satellite, watch

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89

Shah Rukh Khan shot two Dharma films without charging a fee, both had Ranbir Kapoor in lead; can you guess which ones?

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 5 wickets to level series 1-1

Video of Indian woman’s emotional plea after alleged theft at US Target store goes viral

'Kanpatti pe Katta': PM Modi's sharp attack at Mahagathbandhan, claims RJD forced Congress at gunpoint to...

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

EC chief's BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder in Bihar

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwante

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Video of Indian woman’s emotional plea after alleged theft at US Target store goes viral

In the clip, the woman is repeatedly apologising and insisting that she forgot to pay for the items she received.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

Video of Indian woman’s emotional plea after alleged theft at US Target store goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A video of an Indian woman's tearful plea to American police officers after being accused of shoplifting from a Target store has become the subject of online debate.

The clip that surfaced on social media has been viewed millions of times, although the details of when and where this incident took place are not yet clear.

In the clip, the woman is repeatedly apologising and insisting that she forgot to pay for the items she received.

He folded his hands and begged the officers, "No sir, excuse me. Please." Despite being instructed to turn around several times, she continued to cry and did not follow their instructions.

The policemen told him that he would be taken to the police station and released after completing the formalities, which would take a few hours. She asked to call her husband, but the police refused.

It is still unknown what he allegedly took from the store.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Many users criticised his behaviour as "shameful" and argued that such incidents affect the reputation of Indians abroad. Some others expressed sympathy, but also said that "the rules apply to everyone."

Reportedly, the original version of the clip appeared on Facebook a few days ago, which was later removed. However, many re-uploaded videos are available online.

Also read: Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'
EC chief's BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder in Bihar
Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'
Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos...'
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwante
ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest communication satellite, watch
ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest...
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE