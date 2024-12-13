In the video, the couple makes a grand entry in a vehicle designed to look like the famous machine gun bike from Animal.

The wedding season in India always brings unique trends, and one couple has taken it to a whole new level. A video of their dramatic wedding entry, inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, is going viral online, leaving people amazed and divided.

In the video, the couple makes a grand entry in a vehicle designed to look like the famous machine gun bike from Animal. In the movie’s climax, Ranbir Kapoor rides a bike fitted with several machine guns. The couple recreated this scene for their wedding, with the film’s song ‘Arjan Vailly’ playing in the background.

Traditional wedding entries, where the bride walks with a garland and the groom arrives with his friends, are becoming less common. This couple’s entry broke all norms as they arrived in a car-like vehicle decorated with fake machine guns. Social media users quickly reacted to the dramatic entry.

Watch

The video has received over 1 crore views and many comments. While some praised the creativity, others found it odd. One user said, “Why would you act like a character who killed for revenge?” Another joked, “She’s ready for the next battle in life.” Someone else added, “Who does this at a wedding?”