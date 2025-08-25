Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral after death; Internet mourns with anger, grief

Days after the horrifying incident, Nikki's heartwarming video has gone viral, where she can be seen happily driving the luxury car.

An old video of dowry victim, Nikki Bhat, smiling joyfully as she drives a Mercedes has gone viral. The video shows 28-year-old Nikki enjoying driving a luxury car, leaving social media users heartbroken as it resurfaced days after her death.

On August 21, Nikki was set on fire by her husband and in-laws at their home in Greater Noida. According to police, the horrific incident stemmed from a dispute when Nikki expressed her wish to reopen her beauty parlour. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, allegedly opposed it, telling her running a beauty parlour and posting reels are 'not allowed' in his family. The verbal spat turned into a physical assault, and he allegedly burned her alive.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan were married into the same family in December 2016. The victim's family claims that Nikki started facing constant harassment for dowry just a few months after her marriage, despite giving her in-laws a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, gold, and cash. Nikki's family also claimed the alleged in-laws kept demanding additional Rs 36 lakh.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan were running a beauty parlour, and they had been promoting their business on Instagram and YouTube, where they had over 58.000 followers.

About the incident

On August 21, Nikki was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws. Soon, after her marriage, her in-laws started demanding more cash. Nikki returned to her parental home multiple times due to constant harassment.

The disturbing footage of the assault surfaced. One video showed a man pouring thinner on Nikki as she sat on the Floor, another captured Vipin assaulting her. A third video showed Nikki completely burned, stumbling down the stairs before collapsing.

Accused Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday after a police chase and has been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. His mother, Daya Bhati, was arrested a day later, and his brother Rohit Bhati was taken into custody on Monday.

