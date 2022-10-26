Search icon
Video of fierce fight between tiger and bear goes viral

An video of a deadly battle between tiger and black bear has surfaced on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: An video of a deadly battle between tiger and black bear has surfaced on social media and will give you the chills for sure. Instagram handle @wildlife_days took to the social media platform to share a spine-chilling footage of a territorial fight between two wild animals.

The video, shot by a group of tourists on a safari ride, shows two animals fighting aggressively. With their claws, the big animals slashed each other. The video has also captured the intimidating sound of their roar, and we can guarantee goosebumps. However, neither of them was willing to concede defeat.

"The roar says it all," netizens said after watching the chilling clip, which has gone viral with over 100,000 views so far. It has received over 4,000 likes and numerous reactions. One user wrote, "Some people are simply unlucky enough to witness such a rare sight. Amazing." "It's a rare thing to see wild animals fight to death. Never seen this before.. Goosebumps!," said another user.

 

 

