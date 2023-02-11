Video of female news anchor announcing divorce on live TV goes viral, check out

Representational image

The video of a female news anchor is getting very viral on social media. In the video, the female anchor is seen announcing her divorce during the live show. The audience was also surprised to hear this announcement from the news anchor. Before giving divorced, the woman herself had shared information on her Instagram account that she would make a big announcement at the end of the program.

According to the report of Daily Mail, the case is from New York, USA. The woman's name is Julie Banderas. Julie Bandores, 49, is working as an anchor at Fox News Channel in New York. Julie posted a post on her Instagram account at 7.51 pm on Friday. In which she wrote, 'Tonight at 11 o'clock there is a small announcement at the end of the show.' After this post of her, the audience was watching with a keen eye as to what she would announce.

Tune into Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Julie Bandores announced her divorce at the end of the show. She made this announcement when the host of the show asked her what is your husband giving her on Valentine's Day. In response, she said on live TV, 'Okay, I am divorcing, now I want to move forward. Thank you all. This was breaking news. Not only this, the female anchor also described Valentine's Day as 'silly' and 'ridiculous'.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some "breaking news" on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine's Day segment, of all things!



"Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time." pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 February 10, 2023

Julie Bandores married financial advisor Andrew Sunsen in 2009. He has three children. Since last year, there was talk of separation of both. For a long time, Julie was uploading photos only with her children. Since then speculations were being made that the couple has broken up. But now he himself announced the divorce on live TV.