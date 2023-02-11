Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Video of female news anchor announcing divorce on live TV goes viral, check out

Anchor Julie Bandores herself announced her divorce on the live show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

Video of female news anchor announcing divorce on live TV goes viral, check out
Representational image

The video of a female news anchor is getting very viral on social media. In the video, the female anchor is seen announcing her divorce during the live show. The audience was also surprised to hear this announcement from the news anchor. Before giving divorced, the woman herself had shared information on her Instagram account that she would make a big announcement at the end of the program.

According to the report of Daily Mail, the case is from New York, USA. The woman's name is Julie Banderas. Julie Bandores, 49, is working as an anchor at Fox News Channel in New York. Julie posted a post on her Instagram account at 7.51 pm on Friday. In which she wrote, 'Tonight at 11 o'clock there is a small announcement at the end of the show.' After this post of her, the audience was watching with a keen eye as to what she would announce.

 

 

Julie Bandores announced her divorce at the end of the show. She made this announcement when the host of the show asked her what is your husband giving her on Valentine's Day. In response, she said on live TV, 'Okay, I am divorcing, now I want to move forward. Thank you all. This was breaking news. Not only this, the female anchor also described Valentine's Day as 'silly' and 'ridiculous'.

 

 

Julie Bandores married financial advisor Andrew Sunsen in 2009. He has three children. Since last year, there was talk of separation of both. For a long time, Julie was uploading photos only with her children. Since then speculations were being made that the couple has broken up. But now he himself announced the divorce on live TV.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of bitter gourd: From diabetes management to improved digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.