Video of female athlete finishing race despite heavy rainfall wins hearts

Female athlete finishes race despite heavy rainfall| Photo: Twitter

Recently, a video from a woman's race started taking rounds on social media. In the video, an athlete was seen completing her race despite heavy rainfall. This incident happened on Monday in Cambodia's Morodok Techno National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh and the athlete was Bou Samnang. The host country saw the level-headedness of the athlete who completed the race in 22m 54s.

The viral video was posted o Twitter by Steve Moore, Sports News Television Asia senior editor who said, “Then it started to rain. But she gutted it out and finished. The emotional reaction shows how much it mattered to her."

Cambodia's Bou Samnang was the last runner left on the track long after the rest of the #SEAGames2023 women's 5,000m field were done. Then it started to rain. But she gutted it out and finished. The emotional reaction shows how much it mattered to her pic.twitter.com/8z0IYTyM9P May 9, 2023

Bou is seen bowing and breaking down in tears as soon as she reached the finish point. She thanked the audience who cheered for her throughout the race and proudly waved her country's flag. Her dedication and passion have been applauded all over the internet and the support is commendable.

