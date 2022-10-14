Video of elephant enjoying mud bath goes viral, Internet loves it

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: A heartwarming video shared on Twitter is bringing smiles to people's faces and may leave you feeling the same way. The video, which is ideal for mood-setting, features a cute elephant enjoying its mud bath. Instagram user @somotheelephant dropped a short clip and it has gone crazy viral on social media. See it here:

In the now-viral video, a jumbo can be seen playing in the mud and enjoying a bath. There is a possibility that after watching the clip you can watch it again and again because it's too cute to handle. The sweet video of the baby elephant is posted with a simple caption that reads "Awww, Somo is really enjoying the mud spa in the rain!"

However, mud baths are quite essential for elephants because they not only cool their bodies but also form a protective layer on their skin, protecting them from the sun's harsh rays and insect bites. Elephants have sensitive skin, so mud baths protect them from sunburn.

Posted on October 14, the video has received over 50k views and almost 2,000 likes. Netizens enjoyed watching it and flooded the comment section with their reactions. “Aw he wants to get into his little mud hole,” posted a user. “Soooooooo cute and sweet she is,” shared another. “I'm in tears this is cuteness overloaded,” expressed a third. “So Adorable, I loved it” wrote a fourth.