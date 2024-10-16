A massive python wrapped itself around a drunked man in Andhra Pradesh, leading locals to hurry to his aid.

In a terrifying incident recorded on video, a massive python wrapped itself around a drunked man in Andhra Pradesh, leading locals to hurry to his aid. The alarming video has since gone viral on social media, highlighting the risks associated with excessive drinking and the need for caution in wildlife areas.

The incident occurred in Singanapalle village, located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, as reported by multiple news sources.

The video depicts a truck driver who allegedly became heavily intoxicated after completing his shift. Unable to make it home, he stumbled to a nearby platform and collapsed. Meanwhile, a giant python emerged from the adjacent woods and started to coil around the driver without his knowledge.

The undated video captures the driver appearing oblivious to the snake while in a drunken stupor, with the python draped around his neck as he slept off his intoxication.

According to Telugu Scribe, the X account that shared the video online, locals noticed the python slithering over the driver and hurried to remove it using firewood, all while recording the incident. Fortunately, the locals were able to rescue the inebriated lorry driver.

They also ensured that the man isn't attacked by the python. He reportedly did not suffer any injuries.