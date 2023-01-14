Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video of drunk man hanging from a billboard frame in Telangana goes viral

A drunk man is seen hanging from a billboard frame in the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

Video of drunk man hanging from a billboard frame in Telangana goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a Telangana man has gone viral on social media, but not for the right reasons. A drunk man is seen hanging from a billboard frame in the video. After the video gained widespread attention online, a case was filed against the man (reportedly from Siddipet). This caused a traffic jam, making it difficult for commuters to get around.

The viral video shows the man dangling from the billboard frame and onlookers attempting to help him down safely. He does get down after a bus arrives directly below where he was hanging.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening, and the man was inebriated.

"The man had become inebriated. The incident occurred yesterday evening (January 11). He was completely out of his mind. It has nothing to do with a double bedroom or anything. He was taken down and sent with his family. We have filed a nuisance complaint against him "N Swetha, the Commissioner of Police in Siddipet, told the news agency ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.