Video of drunk man hanging from a billboard frame in Telangana goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a Telangana man has gone viral on social media, but not for the right reasons. A drunk man is seen hanging from a billboard frame in the video. After the video gained widespread attention online, a case was filed against the man (reportedly from Siddipet). This caused a traffic jam, making it difficult for commuters to get around.

The viral video shows the man dangling from the billboard frame and onlookers attempting to help him down safely. He does get down after a bus arrives directly below where he was hanging.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening, and the man was inebriated.

"The man had become inebriated. The incident occurred yesterday evening (January 11). He was completely out of his mind. It has nothing to do with a double bedroom or anything. He was taken down and sent with his family. We have filed a nuisance complaint against him "N Swetha, the Commissioner of Police in Siddipet, told the news agency ANI