Video of dog sitting on auto driver's lap in middle of Bengaluru traffic melts hearts

The enjoyable experience provided a welcome distraction and reminded people of the power of unexpected connections in the midst of daily difficulties.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Bengaluru, known for its congested roads and long commutes, experienced an adorable occurrence that brought respite and joy to the city's tired commuters.Amidst the bustle of the city's congested highways, an unexpected duo captured the hearts of onlookers: a dog found peace on the lap of an auto driver. The enjoyable experience provided a welcome distraction and reminded people of the power of unexpected connections in the midst of daily difficulties.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A L K A P A L (@alka_itis)

On Instagram, a person named 'Alkapal' posted the footage. The video begins with an auto stuck in traffic. Inside the vehicle, a dog is seen sitting on the driver's lap. The driver can be seen taking out a piece of cloth and wiping the dog's face as the video progresses.   

The video was posted almost a week ago. Since it was posted, the video has received over two million views and 396K likes, and the numbers are still climbing. The post has also received a number of comments.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:

"I hope this man gets what he wants." "He won our hearts," wrote one Instagram user. "And then they say it's expensive to adopt a dog!!" "When you've got a heart to carry, pocket doesn't matter," said another. "Oh my goodness. I'd spend the entire day in the car to assist the driver and dog. "May God bless them both," said a third. "He earned my respect," a fourth said.

 

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
