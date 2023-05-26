Video of dog sitting on auto driver's lap in middle of Bengaluru traffic melts hearts

screengrab

New Delhi: Bengaluru, known for its congested roads and long commutes, experienced an adorable occurrence that brought respite and joy to the city's tired commuters.Amidst the bustle of the city's congested highways, an unexpected duo captured the hearts of onlookers: a dog found peace on the lap of an auto driver. The enjoyable experience provided a welcome distraction and reminded people of the power of unexpected connections in the midst of daily difficulties.

On Instagram, a person named 'Alkapal' posted the footage. The video begins with an auto stuck in traffic. Inside the vehicle, a dog is seen sitting on the driver's lap. The driver can be seen taking out a piece of cloth and wiping the dog's face as the video progresses.

The video was posted almost a week ago. Since it was posted, the video has received over two million views and 396K likes, and the numbers are still climbing. The post has also received a number of comments.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:

"I hope this man gets what he wants." "He won our hearts," wrote one Instagram user. "And then they say it's expensive to adopt a dog!!" "When you've got a heart to carry, pocket doesn't matter," said another. "Oh my goodness. I'd spend the entire day in the car to assist the driver and dog. "May God bless them both," said a third. "He earned my respect," a fourth said.