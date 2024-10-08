Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price on decline today, loses Rs…, check details here

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Medics association announces nationwide hunger strike on Wednesday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'

J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Educational qualifications of TATA group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

Educational qualifications of TATA group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

Mr Beast to Cocomelon: Most subscribed YouTube channels in world

Mr Beast to Cocomelon: Most subscribed YouTube channels in world

What happens when cholesterol is high, 5 signs

What happens when cholesterol is high, 5 signs

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..

'Don’t want wife...': Amitabh Bachchan had one condition before marrying Jaya Bachchan, asked her to choose..

'Don’t want wife...': Amitabh Bachchan had one condition before marrying Jaya Bachchan, asked her to choose..

Amitabh Bachchan asked Anant, Akash and Isha Ambani about Reliance's first-ever business, it was..

Amitabh Bachchan asked Anant, Akash and Isha Ambani about Reliance's first-ever business, it was..

HomeViral

Viral

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

A video of a street vendor in Delhi is selling fruit momos has gained the attention on social media as people are not happy with this bizarre fusion.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's fascination with momos has taken an unusual twist, as new and bizarre variants are emerging at street food stalls across the country almost daily. This time a video of a street vendor is going viral on the internet as he can be seen making fruit momos. 

Traditionally, momos are soft dumplings filled with vegetables, meat, or paneer, served either steamed or fried. However, this street vendor has insfused fruits with momos.

The latest culinary innovation comes from Vivek Vihar in Delhi, where a street vendor is selling fruit momos at Rs 170. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Foodler (@realfoodler)

In the now-viral video, he can be seen frying fruits, which is a mix of apples, bananas, pears, and guavas in butter. He then adds  milk, cheese, and cream, seasoning the dish with salt, oregano, and chili flakes. Finally, a plate of fried paneer momos is added to the sauce before serving the steaming plate of this unusual creation to the customer.

While shooting the video, food blogger @realfoodler says, "Aise momos puri Delhi mein nahi milenge" (You won't find momos like this anywhere else in Delhi)."

The video, which has garnered over 8,80,000 views on Instagram, has sparked outrage among users who expressed their disgust at the strange creation.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote,"Times were good when there were only veg, chicken, and paneer steamed momos." Another said, "Is this momo veg or cheese? Brother, this is poison."

A third user commented, "Most unhygienic thing ever." On the other hand, a user also called this video scripted as he said, "no street vendor makes such thigs, it is all scripted."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement