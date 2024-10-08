Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

A video of a street vendor in Delhi is selling fruit momos has gained the attention on social media as people are not happy with this bizarre fusion.

India's fascination with momos has taken an unusual twist, as new and bizarre variants are emerging at street food stalls across the country almost daily. This time a video of a street vendor is going viral on the internet as he can be seen making fruit momos.

Traditionally, momos are soft dumplings filled with vegetables, meat, or paneer, served either steamed or fried. However, this street vendor has insfused fruits with momos.

The latest culinary innovation comes from Vivek Vihar in Delhi, where a street vendor is selling fruit momos at Rs 170.

In the now-viral video, he can be seen frying fruits, which is a mix of apples, bananas, pears, and guavas in butter. He then adds milk, cheese, and cream, seasoning the dish with salt, oregano, and chili flakes. Finally, a plate of fried paneer momos is added to the sauce before serving the steaming plate of this unusual creation to the customer.

While shooting the video, food blogger @realfoodler says, "Aise momos puri Delhi mein nahi milenge" (You won't find momos like this anywhere else in Delhi)."

The video, which has garnered over 8,80,000 views on Instagram, has sparked outrage among users who expressed their disgust at the strange creation.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote,"Times were good when there were only veg, chicken, and paneer steamed momos." Another said, "Is this momo veg or cheese? Brother, this is poison."

A third user commented, "Most unhygienic thing ever." On the other hand, a user also called this video scripted as he said, "no street vendor makes such thigs, it is all scripted."