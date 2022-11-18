Video of Delhi cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Taking a taxi can be a fairly routine part of our daily lives. However, one video of a cab ride has amused many people online. A video of a cab driver conversing with passengers in Sanskrit has recently gone viral on the internet. The viral video features a cab driver conversing with passenger in Sanskrit. The cab driver, who is from Delhi, left many stunned with his knowledge of the Sanskrit language. A user named Lakshmi Narayan B.S posted the video on Twitter and it has amassed 264k views.

This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! pic.twitter.com/z6XU8B9glk — LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) (@chidsamskritam) November 10, 2022

In the video, the passenger is seen conversing with the driver in Sanskrit. He inquires about his family and hometown, to which the cabbie responds in the same language. The driver, identified as Ashok, informs him that he is from the Uttar Pradesh district of Gonda and lives with his daughter, son, elder sister, and younger brother.

The video has received a lot of love on social media, and many people have praised the cab driver for remembering India's ancient and classical language. The clip has received over 264k views and has been retweeted by over 2,300 Twitterati.

“Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation.Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” commented a Twitter user. “Wow.. Amazing! Respect to the driver” posted another. “So good” expressed a third. “Not everyday we see these videos.. abhinandan ,” wrote a fourth. “ Its a shame that i haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!,” remarked a fifth.