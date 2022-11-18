Search icon
Video of Delhi cab driver speaking fluent Sanskrit goes viral

The cab driver, who is from Delhi, left many stunned with his knowledge of the Sanskrit language.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Taking a taxi can be a fairly routine part of our daily lives. However, one video of a cab ride has amused many people online. A video of a cab driver conversing with passengers in Sanskrit has recently gone viral on the internet. The viral video features a cab driver conversing with passenger in Sanskrit. The cab driver, who is from Delhi, left many stunned with his knowledge of the Sanskrit language. A user named Lakshmi Narayan B.S posted the video on Twitter and it has amassed 264k views.

Take a look here:

 

In the video, the passenger is seen conversing with the driver in Sanskrit. He inquires about his family and hometown, to which the cabbie responds in the same language. The driver, identified as Ashok, informs him that he is from the Uttar Pradesh district of Gonda and lives with his daughter, son, elder sister, and younger brother.

READ: Goof-up at Bharat Jodo Yatra! Rahul Gandhi on stage, Nepal's national anthem played instead of 'Jana Gana Mana'

The video has received a lot of love on social media, and many people have praised the cab driver for remembering India's ancient and classical language. The clip has received over 264k views and has been retweeted by over 2,300 Twitterati.

“Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation.Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” commented a Twitter user. “Wow.. Amazing! Respect to the driver” posted another. “So good” expressed a third. “Not everyday we see these videos.. abhinandan ,” wrote a fourth. “ Its a shame that i haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!,” remarked a fifth.

