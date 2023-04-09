Video of Dalai Lama asking minor boy to suck his tongue sparks massive social media outrage

Photo: File

Following internet users' attention being drawn to the Dalai Lama's video on social media, there has been a social media uproar. Dalai Lama is seen kissing a young boy on the lips in the viral video before instructing him to "suck his tongue."

The child leans in to express reverence for the spiritual leader in the social media-trending video, and the Dalai Lama kisses him on the lips. In order to get the minor boy to suck it, the Buddhist monk was observed hanging his tongue out. In the video, he is heard asking the young kid, "Can you suck my tongue." Twitter users expressed irate responses to the video.

Twitter user that goes by the name of Joost Broekers shared the video with a caption that reads, "So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says "suck my tongue". Now why would he do that?"

Furious netizens have pointed out this video of the incident as ‘disturbing’, while some even said it is a ‘abuse’. Twitter user said, “If it gives him pleasure and it has been enforced on this child – then it’s abuse.”

One user wrote, “Very disturbing!!! How could those adults let this happening to a kid!!!”. Another commented, “That’s disgusting”.

Dalai Lama faced great outrage in 2019 after stating that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be "beautiful." He remarked, "If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive." The remarks were delivered in a 2019 interview with the British media from the Nobel peace prize winner's exile in Dharamsala, and it drew crticism from all over the world. Later, he issued an apology for his offensive remarks.

READ | Trouble for Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot govt over ‘corruption' during BJP rule